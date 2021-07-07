RACINE – A two-family residence in the 1600 block of Charles Street was heavily damaged by fire Tuesday evening. There were no injuries.

The Racine Fire Department was called to the residence about 7 p.m. Tuesday evening on a report of a fire in a bedroom. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames were blowing out of a first-floor bedroom window. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes.

All five residents of the building’s two units were safely evacuated. The lower unit received an estimated $50,000 in damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the RFD reported.

The RFD would like to remind residents of the importance of having operational smoke alarms, properly maintained fire extinguishers, and renter’s insurance.