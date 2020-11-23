RACINE ⏤ A Saturday evening fire caused smoke damage to a nonprofit city thrift store.

The Racine Fire Department responded to 5626 21st St. around 6:26 p.m. Saturday for a report of smoke inside the 100,000-square-foot building.

Firefighters extinguished a small fire along the building’s south wall.

In a release, the department estimated the fire caused $2,000 in damages to the building and $8,000 to its contents.

The department reported no injuries at the scene.

The building served partly as a warehouse and staging area/ecommerce operation for the Fosters reStore, a nonprofit that operates a thrift store at 2000 Lathrop Ave.

The thrift store’s profits fund programs for foster children in the city.

The Fire was confined to the entrance hallway, Fosters reStore director David Fricke reported on the store’s Facebook page.

However, smoke damaged pre-sorted donated items.

He added that the organization has insurance, but there are deductibles and lost inventory.

A GoFundMe campaign is currently active to assist the business.



Fosters reStore also welcomes donations of household goods such as home décor, appliances, electronics, televisions, kitchen tables, end tables, etc.

Those interested in donating money can also do so at www.fostersrestore.com/donate.a5w.

