RACINE – Racine Fire Department and Police Department officials are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a garage at 1831 Green Street on Tuesday.

The fire department responded to a report of a detached garage on fire about 5:06 p.m. Firefighters contained the fire to the garage structure. A nearby two-story home, occupied by 10 people, was not affected and no one was injured.

A neighbor reported seeing an adult male fleeing from the enclosed backyard. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-636-9330.

