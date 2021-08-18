RACINE – The Racine Fire Department (RFD) is seeking the public’s help in investigating a fire that caused about $2,500 damage to an abandoned Marquette Street building and its contents Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the structure in the 900 block of Marquette Street shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. A small fire on the second floor was quickly extinguished and a search of the building found no one on the premises. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RFD investigators at 262-635-7915. Property owners are reminded to keep buildings secured to prevent unwanted visitors.