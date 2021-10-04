… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
MOUNT PLEASANT – Fire in a basement caused an estimated $65,000 damage to a single-family home here Sunday morning.
The South Shore Fire Department was called to the home at 6455 South Circle Drive shortly before 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, they found a small fire in the basement area. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes and firefighters rescued two dogs from the building. There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.