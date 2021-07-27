RACINE- An apartment fire in the 2700 block of Mount Pleasant Street rendered two units uninhabitable and caused about $45,000 in damage, authorities said.

A firefighter passing during a shift change notified the fire department of a fire about 6:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a press release issued by the Racine Fire Department.

Three fire engines, two fire trucks, and one quint-style fire truck, as well as an emergency medical unit, responded to the fire. A total of 23 fire department personnel responded to the fire.

The fire was extinguished, and no casualties were reported, according to the press release. The apartment complex contains 32 units.

The fire remains under investigation. Anonymous information can be reported to Racine Area Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or 888-636-9330.