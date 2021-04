RACINE – Fire caused an estimated $3,000 damage to a vehicle parked near a structure in the 3600 block of Douglas Avenue Thursday evening.

The Racine Fire Department responded just before 7 p.m. The vehicle owner put out the fire with an extinguisher just before firefighters arrived. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to check for any hot spots and ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.