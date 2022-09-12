RACINE – A home on St. Claire Street was heavily damaged by fire Friday afternoon, according to the Racine Fire Department (RFD). There were no injuries.

St. Claire Street house fire

Firefighters were called to 3637 St. Clair Street at about 4:24 p.m. on a report of smoke coming from a second-floor window. Upon arrival, they could see smoke inside the home. They also freed two dogs inside to the home’s backyard.

The blaze was extinguished quickly and firefighters checked for hot spots.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire but arrived during the incident.

The fire caused an estimated $73,000 in damages to the home and its contents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.