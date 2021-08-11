RACINE – Fire destroyed a garage and damaged the exteriors of two nearby homes in the 1500 block of West Street here Tuesday afternoon. No one was injured.

The Racine Fire Department was called to 1519 West Street at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a garage on fire. Firefighters found a two-garage in the alley completely engulfed in flames. The fire crews brought the fire under control within minutes and extinguished hidden hot spots.

The two-car garage, which had no vehicles or valuables inside, was a total loss. The heat from the fire also melted vinyl siding on two nearby homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Racine Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.

