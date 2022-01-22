RACINE – Racine County Dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 1:34 p.m. today of a house fire in the 21000 block of Ratzka Lane in the Town of Norway.

When they arrived, deputies saw “heavy smoke coming from the residence and there were visible flames coming from the northeast corner of the structure,” according to a news release. The fire spread, fully engulfing the house. It was declared a complete loss.

The homeowners were not at home during the fire, however, three dogs and two cats lost their lives.

Several area fire departments arrived and helped to fully extinguish the fire.

This fire remains under investigation.

