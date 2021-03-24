YORKVILLE – A vacant farmhouse in the 18100 block of Spring Street was destroyed by fire here early Wednesday.

A Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy, on routine patrol about 2:30 a.m., saw that the structure was fully engulfed in flames. He was able to awaken and evacuate people in a home about 50 feet away. No one was injured.

Spring Street (Highway C), between 67th Drive and Highway 45, was closed early Wednesday because of fire department and law enforcement personnel at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.