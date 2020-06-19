RACINE, WI – Two houses, two cars, and four garages sustained damage during a fire that happened on Thursday evening in the 1400 block of Harmony Drive and 1400 block of North Street.

No one was injured. The fire remains under investigation, according to a press release by the Racine Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire that happened just after 10 p.m. at 1431 Harmony Drive. Upon arrival, they found a two-car garage on fire. Burning the roof off of the garage and damaging two cars, the fire spread to three other properties: 1425 Harmony Drive, 1420 North Street, and 1436 North Street.

Damage summary:

1425 and 1431 Harmony Drive started on fire

1425 Harmony, 1430 and 1436 North Street sustained damage to their garage siding as the vinyl siding melted off.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation. The damage is estimated at $100,000, according to officials with the Racine Fire Department.