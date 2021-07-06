RACINE – Quick action by a tenant prevented injuries in an early morning fire at a Prospect Street multi-family residence Tuesday.

The Racine Fire Department responded to the fire call about 2:14 a.m. at 1346/1348 Prospect St. A tenant woke up all the building’s evacuated residents when firefighters arrived. There were no injuries.

RFD reported that a fire on the exterior of the building entered the eaves and attic space. Firefighters used a 100-foot aerial ladder to provide a platform for operating chainsaws to open the attic space to reach the fire. The fire was under control within about 45 minutes.

Fire crews remained on the scene until about 5:30 a.m. All of the apartments were rendered inhabitable by the fire and related damage estimated at $60,000. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.