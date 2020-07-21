RACINE, WI – No one was injured during a fire that happened early Tuesday morning at 2206 Geneva St.

Fire and rescue personnel from the Racine Fire Department responded at 2:38 a.m. to a report of a detached garage fire in the rear alley. Firefighters rushed to protect the nearby buildings as they worked on minimizing additional damage to the garage, according to a press release by the Racine Fire Department.

Since the home had not been affected by the fire, the people living in the residence were able to return to their home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but it did start on the exterior of the building. The loss is estimated at $30,000.

READ more: Find out the latest on COVID-19