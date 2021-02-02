TOWN OF BURLlNGTON – Firefighters found several busses on fire at 3:54 a.m. in the parking lot at the Thomas Bus Company, 31340 Bushnell Road.

A deputy with the Racine County Sheriff”s Office saw heavy dark smoke coming from the property coming from several school busses. Upon further investigation, the deputy realized they were fully engulfed in flames. Closed at the time, none of the employees were there.

Law enforcement and fire personnel are investigating, so the McCanna Parkway round-about and the Burlington bypass are closed.

Officials with the Burlington Area School District canceled classes because the bus company will not be able to operate the busses to take students to school. However, the staff is expected to report this morning.