RACINE – The Racine Fire Department Dive Team rescued a wind surfer from Lake Michigan Monday evening. There were no injuries.

Firefighters were notified of a wind surfer in distress in rough waters about a mile off the Racine Zoo shortly before 7 p.m. Monday. The Dive Team launched its boat and responded to the area where the person was last seen. Large waves and rapidly approaching darkness made it extremely challenging to locate the person.

The male wind surfer, who was not identified, was found within about 20 minutes hanging onto his board. He was brought ashore in the rescue boat and declined medical attention.

The fire department thanks members of the public that spotted the person in distress and called 911.

