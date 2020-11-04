RACINE COUNTY — Two fires — one at an industrial building and the other in a pole barn — kept area firefighters busy Tuesday night.

One happened in Dover, the other in Racine. Officials reported no injuries.

Cause of Dover fire unknown DOVER – A pole barn, containing vehicles, tools, and other items, was destroyed by fire here Tuesday afternoon. The Racine County Communications Center was notified about 12:30 p.m. by the property owner in the 23300 block of County Line Road (Highway KR) that the building was in flames. Fire personnel from the Kansasville Fire Department were able to extinguish the blaze. There were no injuries. The amount of the loss has not been determined. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Racine Firefighters battle blaze at industrial building

RACINE, WI – Firefighters doused a blaze after stacks of bundled cardboard, and wood pallets were set on fire Tuesday night at 3801 South Memorial Drive.

Officials with the Racine Fire Department said the fire in the parking lot just before 8 p.m., according to a press release by the department.

“Firefighters from 2 engine companies and a truck company worked to separate the bundles of cardboard to get at the seat of the fire. The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes,” the press release reads.

The estimated loss was negligible.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Racine Police Department assisted at the scene with traffic control. Anyone with information about this fire’s cause is asked to call Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.