RACINE – First Fridays, a popular monthly shopping and entertainment event in downtown Racine, is back from 4 to 9 p.m. this Friday, May 7. The event was curtailed in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The May edition is described as “a soft opening” by Tony Bigonia, president/chair of the First Fridays organization. There will be no outdoor live music. Masks are required in all stores, bars and restaurants.

Participating Downtown merchants are sponsoring this month’s First Fridays themselves. Bigonia said that monthly sponsors are being lined up for each First Fridays event from June through October.

To keep up with upcoming First Fridays, visit the organization’s website or their Facebook page.