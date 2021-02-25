Nothing makes a Wisconsinite happier than a Friday night Fish Fry, right? We’ve created a guide for you to follow this Lenten season.
With that being said, we also want to know where is the best spot in town to go for a fish fry. Do you love the price point, side dishes, and beer batter? The top 10 answers will be revealed in another post.
Check out these establishments serving fish fry in Racine County. Let the Racine County Eye know where your favorite fish fry is from by voting here.
Fish Frys in Racine County
- Angry Brothers Pub- 6501 Washington Ave
- Beacon Tavern & Grill-3113 Douglas Ave
- Bernie’s Pizza-1238 Lathrop Ave
- BJ Wentker’s-230 Milwaukee Avenue
- Blue Bear-2920 Taylor Ave
- Blue Bear Bakery– 622 Three Mile Rd
- Buca’s Bar and Grill–4234 Douglas Ave
- Buckets Pub– 2031 Lathrop Ave
- Buddy’s Sports Bar-6633 Douglas Ave
- C & C Mosquito Inn-3208 4 Mile Rd
- Cabbage Heads-3311 Co Hwy H
- Charcoal Grill–8300 Washington Avenue
- Chubbies Pizzeria-619 High St
- Coasters-1301 N Main St
- Corner Connection–6961 Douglas Ave
- Corner House On the Lake–207 Gas Light Circle
- Danny’s Meats & Catering–1317 4 Mile Rd
- De Marks Brothers Tavern– 1600 Albert St
- DeRango’s Pizza–6100 Washington Ave
- Dewey’s-600 Main St
- Doc’s on The Fox-232 N Milwaukee St
- Douglas Ave Diner-5121 Douglas Ave
- Dover Inn-1909 N Beaumont Ave
- Dunks Public House-3207 Washington Ave
- Dynasty-2427 Lathrop Ave
- Ferraro’s Pizza–3700 Meachem Rd
- Fifth Street Yacht Club-761 Marquette St
- Flippy’s Fast Food-401 N Pine St
- Gabby’s Palace-356 N Pine St
- Gus Gyros–2100 Douglas Ave
- H&H Meat Catering–3710 Meachem Rd
- Harbor Lite Yacht Club-559 State St
- Hiawatha Bar-9809 Durand Ave
- HobNob-277 Sheridan Rd
- Honey Bees-4713 Douglas Ave
- Hushers Pub and Grill–9002 6 Mile Rd
- Infusino’s Pizzeria & Restaurant-3225 Rapids Dr
- Inusinos Pizzeria-3301 Washington Ave
- Iron Skillet–717 S Sylvania Ave
- Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery–231 Main St
- Joey’s West-9825 Kraut Rd
- Lucky Star Pub & Eatery-864 Milwaukee Ave
- Main Hub-1300 N Main St.
- Mario’s Italian Sports Bar-2322 Lathrop Ave
- Meadowbrook County Club-2149 N Green Bay Rd.
- Meli’s Cafe-1158 Prairie Dr.
- Mike & Angelo’s-6214 Washington Ave
- Mrs. Betty’s Kitchen-327 Main St.
- Nonna Wells Pizzeria-1317 4 Mile Rd
- Oakes Sports Bar and Grill-7111 Washington Ave
- Oh Dennis Saloon and Charcoal House–4301 Douglas Ave
- Pepi’s Pub– 618 6th St
- Reefpoint Brew House–2 Christopher Columbus Causeway
- Richards BBQ-3458 Rapids Dr
- River Run Family Restaurant-3616 Northwestern Ave
- Roma Lodge–7130 Spring St.
- Route 20– 14001 Washington Ave
- Rudy’s Bar-2515 Douglas Avenue
- Russ’ Tap-2203 De Koven Ave
- Scores Sports Bar and Grill–4915 Washington Ave
- Tailgaters Sports Bar–7641 WI-38
- TBG’s Bar & Grill-1814 Taylor Ave
- Teezer’s-1936 Lathrop Ave
- The Dish-1220 N Ohio St
- The Maple Table-520 Main St
- The Sausage Kitchen-1706 Rapids Dr
- The Summit-6825 Washington Ave
- Tin Can Roadhouse-20715 Durand Ave
- Tino’s Carry Out-1100 Washington Ave
- Toad Hall Pub-611 Wisconsin Ave
- Uptown Pub and Grill-1510 Junction Ave
- Zaks Fish and Chicken-1536 Marquette St
- Zumpano’s Ristorante & Pizzeria-180 E Chestnut St.
Churches Serving Fish Fry
Vote for Your Favorite Fish Fry
Try one or try them all, but make sure you vote for your favorite by clicking here. Top 10 will be listed on the Racine County Eye in an additional post.