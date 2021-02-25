Nothing makes a Wisconsinite happier than a Friday night Fish Fry, right? We’ve created a guide for you to follow this Lenten season.

With that being said, we also want to know where is the best spot in town to go for a fish fry. Do you love the price point, side dishes, and beer batter? The top 10 answers will be revealed in another post.

Check out these establishments serving fish fry in Racine County. Let the Racine County Eye know where your favorite fish fry is from by voting here.

Fish Frys in Racine County

Churches Serving Fish Fry

Vote for Your Favorite Fish Fry

Try one or try them all, but make sure you vote for your favorite by clicking here. Top 10 will be listed on the Racine County Eye in an additional post.

