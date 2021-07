The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announces the graduation of five deputies from the Gateway Technical College (GTC) Law Enforcement Academy, Class 38-2021. Pictured (from left) are: Deputy Karasti, Deputy Barnes, Deputy Ayala, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, Captain Friend, Deputy Rooney, and Deputy Seitz. During the academy, Deputy Karasti was selected to be one of the Squad Leaders and also earned the award of Top Shot.

Five New Racine Sheriff’s Deputies Graduate From GTC Academy

