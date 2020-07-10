RACINE – Downtown is offering yet another way to socially distance while having fun and
supporting small business. The Downtown Racine Corporation launched a “I Support Local”
mini flag scavenger hunt in over 35 store windows. Over 130 orange flags are displayed, some
easy to find and others harder throughout Main and 6th Streets. A map with all flag locations can
be picked up at the Downtown Racine Corporation (425 Main St.) or downloaded at
Facebook.com/RacineDowntown or RacineDowntown.com
Those who participate in the scavenger hunt and find at least 100 flags, will be awarded a $5
downtown gift card valid at over 100 downtown locations. Completed scavenger hunt forms can
be mailed or dropped off to the DRC (425 Main St., Racine, WI 53403).
“We are thrilled to offer yet another way to safely enjoy our beautiful downtown. We encourage
you to explore all the amazing downtown shops and restaurants that need your support now,
more than ever.” – Kelly Kruse, DRC Executive Director
Email events@racinedowntown.com with any questions.