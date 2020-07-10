RACINE – Downtown is offering yet another way to socially distance while having fun and

supporting small business. The Downtown Racine Corporation launched a “I Support Local”

mini flag scavenger hunt in over 35 store windows. Over 130 orange flags are displayed, some

easy to find and others harder throughout Main and 6th Streets. A map with all flag locations can

be picked up at the Downtown Racine Corporation (425 Main St.) or downloaded at

Facebook.com/RacineDowntown or RacineDowntown.com

Those who participate in the scavenger hunt and find at least 100 flags, will be awarded a $5

downtown gift card valid at over 100 downtown locations. Completed scavenger hunt forms can

be mailed or dropped off to the DRC (425 Main St., Racine, WI 53403).

“We are thrilled to offer yet another way to safely enjoy our beautiful downtown. We encourage

you to explore all the amazing downtown shops and restaurants that need your support now,

more than ever.” – Kelly Kruse, DRC Executive Director

Email events@racinedowntown.com with any questions.