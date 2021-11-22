Governor Tony Evers today ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 22, 2021, as a mark of respect for the victims of the tragedy at the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade.

At least 5 people were killed and dozens were injured when a vehicle broke through parade barriers and sped through the crowds during the holiday parade. Much is still unknown about this tragic event, and investigation is ongoing.

The order is effective at sunrise and ends at sunset today as well as the days of the victims’ funerals.

Governor Evers tweeted the following statement: “Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I’m grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information.”