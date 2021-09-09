Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sat., Sept. 11, in honor of three brothers that lost their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II. Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order on Thursday as brothers: Navy Fireman 1st Class Malcom J. Barber, Fireman 1st Class Leroy K. Barber, and Fireman 2nd Class Randolph H. Barber of the United States Navy will be laid to rest with full military honors at the Most Precious Blood Cemetery this weekend in New London, Wis.

“The story of the Barber brothers and their family is a tragedy that has been a source of pain for the New London community, our state, and our country now for the better part of a century,” said Gov. Evers. “I am grateful for the work of many now nearly 80 years later who helped bring these brothers home.”

The Barber brothers were among the 429 crewmen, who lost their lives on the USS Oklahoma, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft and sustained multiple torpedo hits that quickly capsized the boat. In 2015, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns for scientific analysis and identified the brothers, and their remains were accounted for on June, 11, 2021.