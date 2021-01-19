Too many business solutions software products treat every user or every company the same. Sometimes that can be an effective approach, especially when the tasks being measured or controlled are exactly alike. Too often, however, they’re not alike. How can fleet managers and company owners avoid the one size fits all pitfall? There are many ways of resolving the problem, fortunately. One of the most obvious is to let in-house or outsourced IT pros tweak any software package you like to use. Another common way for a custom solution is to build your own software for in-house use based on a retail product that comes close to suiting your needs. Here are some real-world ways to ramp up the efficiency of vehicle fleets and all your high-value assets.

Educate Drivers About Fuel Use

If you purchase fuel at retail stations, make sure to build relationships with local sellers and take advantage of volume discounts. One way to get lower costs is with a fuel card that offers reward points for frequent buyers. Another is to give drivers an approved list of sellers and educate them about how to best operate each vehicle they drive in order to maximize mileage. That often means using cruise-control and other eco functions on modern vehicles.

For Maintenance, Let Usage Be the Guide

One of the best rules for optimizing repair costs is to plan maintenance around usage. How to achieve this seemingly elusive goal? The most obvious strategy is equipment tracking. When done right, it lets you get much more out of your equipment with real-time GPS systems, for instance. The beauty of this technique is that it works for vehicles, heavy equipment, and pretty much anything of value that moves around, even large computers.

When managers employ real-time tracking with GPS, they get the benefit of wide-ranging access to diagnostics, fully automated reports, and much else. Equipment tracking is based on the core business principle of knowing where your assets are, what they’re doing, and whether they are in need of repair or routine maintenance. Assets that are used almost constantly, like busy fleet trucks, for example, need more care and attention than those that are seldom used, like specialty-hauling machinery that only sees action once or twice per year. Hence the wisdom of basing maintenance on usage.

Reduce Unnecessary Weight

Though directly related to fuel efficiency, the weight dilemma is one that seems to rear its cost-ineffective head in virtually every company that uses vehicles in day-to-day operations. Check trunks, back seats, and closed compartments on every car and truck and remove items that are not part of the necessary equipment list as added weight means higher fuel expenses.

Encourage Drivers to Check Tire Pressure Regularly

Scheduled maintenance can only do so much. But factors like tire pressure and wiper integrity are two things that need to be checked before every trip. It’s too costly to hire inspection teams, which is where drivers come in. Make sure every driver, or someone at the point of departure, checks tire pressure and wipers before the vehicle leaves.

