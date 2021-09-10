The Burlington Municipal Airport will serve as a new base for Flight for Life. The expansion will advance Flight For Life‘s mission to aid Wisconsin with effective critical care transport services. This addition will decrease response times to emergencies and injuries in Southern Wisconsin.

Racine, Walworth, and Kenosha Counties will benefit from the new base location. Overall, patient outcomes are to improve. The Burlington Common Council approved this expansion after years of research and careful planning.

“At Flight For Life, our goal is to reduce the time frame for patients to arrive at tertiary care centers to receive the appropriate care needed across southeastern Wisconsin,” said Leif Erickson, Executive Director of Flight For Life.

Flight for Life’s Impact

Flight for Life is dedicated to the community and has been for 37 years. They have provided care by transporting more than 38,000 of the most critical patients in Southeastern Wisconsin.

“We are excited to welcome our long-time partners into our community. Bringing Flight For Life into Burlington strengthens our emergency response network and ensures that the citizens of this community have access to premier health care services,” said Burlington Mayor Jeanne Hefty.

Advancements at the Airport

Flight For Life will open a base of operations in late September at the Burlington Municipal Airport. The emergency response team is using a temporary hanger. Finding a permanent hanger location at the airport is still in the works.

“As the community of Burlington continues to work to grow its population and attract new residents, enhanced public safety offerings also add to the community appeal,” said Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty.

Improving Patient Care

“We also look forward to a long and productive partnership with Flight For Life to support the City of Burlington Fire Department’s future goal of attaining paramedic level service while enhancing public safety in the City and Town of Burlington and surrounding communities.”

The overall goal of this expansion is to improve patient care and outcomes. Flight For Life’s new base is an essential step in the communities growth strategy.

