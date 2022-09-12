SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Excessive rain over the weekend has prompted a flood advisory to be placed in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Record levels of rain fell on Sunday, Sept. 11, and carried into Monday, Sept. 12.

Those in a portion of southeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, Milwaukee, Racine, and Waukesha should take this flood advisory into consideration. Locations expected to experience flooding are Racine, Mount Pleasant Milwaukee, Racine, Waukesha, West Allis, Wauwatosa, New Berlin, Brookfield, Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, Muskego, South Milwaukee, Cudahy, Whitefish Bay, Greendale, Pewaukee, Brown Deer, Sussex, and St. Francis.

Flood advisory areas of concern

Excessive rain runoff may result in flooding. Overflowing water in poor drainage areas is expected as well as minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas including urban areas. Areas of interest in a flood advisory are identified below.

This includes rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. NWS states a large amount of rain may cause creeks and streams to rise out of their banks.

Lake Michigan beaches are closed for swimming for the season. However, rainfall can impact waterways in Racine County. At 6 a.m. Monday, the Root River totaled 2.9 feet on Sept. 12, per NWS. Residents should monitor the river’s activity for flooding.

When checking for flooding, note that storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris due to the storms on Sept. 11 and 12.

Likewise, those driving should be aware of their surroundings. The NWS advises that drivers turn around and avoid driving on flooded roads. According to NWS, most flood deaths occur while in vehicles.

Rainfall totals

TMJ4 reports rainfall totals (in inches) for the following places in Racine County, as of 11 p.m. on Sept. 11:

Racine, 9.03

Caledonia, 7.5

Weather

