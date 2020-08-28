Thinking of skipping out on a flu shot this year? You might want to re-think that decision.

What is Influenza?

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness, and the severity of the illness differs depending on the person and strain. Influenza can cause severe symptoms. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, it can result in hospitalization, and possibly even death.

When is Flu Season?

Flu activity starts around October. During the fall and winter months is when the bulk of the spread occurs. Peaks of the virus generally occur around December through February. Flu season can stretch into spring months.

What is a Flu Shot?

Health professionals say that flu shots are vaccines given to protect your immune system.

“Flu vaccines cause antibodies to develop in the body about two weeks after vaccination. These antibodies provide protection against infection with the viruses that are used to make the vaccine” according to the CDC.

When can I get the flu shot?

Healthcare providers starting vaccinating people in September. The season starts earlier than previous years. Completion of the flu vaccines should take place by the end of October 2020.

However, those wishing to receive a vaccine are not limited by these dates. The vaccine should still be given past these dates when:

The virus is circulating locally.

The expiration date hasn’t been met.

A Deeper Look into Strains

There are two main types of the virus, Influenza A and Influenza B, which spread each year widely. However, other strains of the virus are active throughout the year as well.

Strains: 2020-2021, three component Egg-based vaccines

Per the CDC, the 2020-2021 three-component egg-based vaccines will work to constrain these influenza strains:

A/Guangdong-Maonan/SWL1536/2019 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus (updated)

A/Hong Kong/2671/2019 (H3N2)-like virus (updated)

B/Washington/02/2019 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus (updated)

Strains: 2020-2021, four Component Egg-based vaccines

Per the CDC, the 2020-2021 four component egg-based vaccines will work to constrain these influenza strains:

Three recommended viruses above, plus B/Phuket/3073/2013-like (Yamagata lineage) virus

Cell- or recombinant-based vaccines are recommended to contain:

Per the CDC, the 2020-2021 cell- or recombinant-based vaccines are working to constrain these flu strains:

A/Hawaii/70/2019 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus (updated)

A/Hong Kong/45/2019 (H3N2)-like virus (updated)

B/Washington/02/2019 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus (updated)

B/Phuket/3073/2013-like (Yamagata lineage) virus

Can I have the Flu and COVID-19?

According to the CDC, it is possible to have Influenza and COVID-19. Both illness are respiratory related. It is also possible to have other conditions as well.

Symptoms that occur with the Flu are also common with COVID-19. Furthermore, research is still taking place to identify the correlation between the two.

There is no vaccine available for COVID-19 at this time. Talk to a healthcare professional if you suspect COVID-19 or Influenza.

COVID-19 Symptoms

Symptoms of COVID-19 are similar to Influenza. According to the Mayo Clinic these are symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breathe

Muscle Aches

Chills

Sore Throat

Chest Pain

Rash

Nausea

Vomiting

More Information

To learn about COVID-19 testing in Racine, visit our Coronavirus tab. COVID-19 and Influenza are respiratory illnesses. The Racine County Eye regularly updates information on COVID-19.

