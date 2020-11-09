FOCUS ON ENERGY® has unveiled its new virtual energy efficiency roadmap of Wisconsin, aiming to highlight its statewide efforts to deliver energy savings to residents and businesses.

The virtual roadmap showcases the accomplishments of just a small number of the thousands of businesses, residents, and organizations Focus on Energy, Wisconsin’s statewide energy efficiency and renewable energy resources program, helps make lasting energy-saving improvements to their homes and buildings.

“The map is a great way to show the hard work being done across our state to reduce energy waste,” said Focus on Energy Program Director Erinn Monroe-Nye. “We’re excited to share the successes of businesses throughout all of Wisconsin whose collaborative efforts with Focus on Energy and their utility providers have shown proven benefits in strengthening our state’s economy and environment.”

The Program works with 107 utility providers to provide energy efficiency resources, services and incentives to eligible Wisconsin residents and businesses. The virtual roadmap showcases Focus on Energy’s widespread work to reduce energy waste in both urban and rural communities by supporting energy efficiency project implementation.

To kick off its release of the energy efficiency roadmap, Focus on Energy is highlighting its 2020 Energy Efficiency Excellence Award winners. Just last week, the Program completed its two-month celebration honoring this year’s Energy Efficiency Excellence Award winners, in partnership with utility providers across the state. Now, the recipients’ achievements and accompanying resources, including press releases, project details, and pictures and presentation video recordings, are featured on the roadmap.

The public can view the roadmap and learn more about each of the featured energy efficiency success stories by visiting focusonenergy.com/map.

A third-party evaluation last year revealed Wisconsin runs the most cost-effective energy efficiency programs in the nation, in terms of energy savings per dollar spent. A separate evaluation released this year found every $1 invested in Focus on Energy generates $4.80 in benefits for Wisconsin, including economic benefits, reduced energy costs and reduced pollution.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!