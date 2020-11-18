The holidays are a time of giving, and local groups are donating grocery items to those in need this holiday season. So, if you or someone you know needs some help, here are a few places that have resources available.

So, what kind of holiday food assistance is available in Racine?

1. Pop Up Food Pantry

HALO Inc and Journey Disaster Response Team have partnered to provide Racine families with food for the holidays. There will be a great variety of free and healthy grocery items.

HALO Inc Logo courtesy of HALO Inc

When attending this event, please make sure that the trunk or basket is clear of items. Items will be in boxes, and placed in trunks or back seats. This is a drive-thru event for all community members. To ensure the safety off everyone, limited contact will be made.

Contact Lisa Madden at 401-307-3222 with questions about this event.

Where? HALO Inc. 2000 DeKoven Avenue

When? Saturday, November 21

Time? 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or while supplies last

Kingdom Builders, a fellowship center and outreach ministry, is giving away food items at their food pantry. Food is essential and during these troubling times, distribution will take place multiple times a week. There is no transportation provided and all items must be picked up at the distribution center.

For more information about the Food Manna Giveaways, click here.

Where? Kingdom Manna Warehouse- 1715 20th Street

When? Multiple days Mondays- 9 a.m. to Noon Wednesdays- 9 a.m. to Noon & 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays- 9 a.m. to Noon

Who? Anyone who is 18 years old or older You do not have to be a Racine resident

Requirements? Must have a valid ID with photo and address If you have a school ID, it must be accompanied by a bill that shows residency Face coverings/masks & gloves Registration- Click here to register



3. Holiday Food Basket Distribution

The Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, Inc. (RKCAA) will host the Holiday Food Basket Program. Essie Allen, Chief Executive Officer of RKCAA, states that the Holiday Food Basket Program is a joint effort with The Racine County Food Bank, City of Racine, Racine County, labor, civic groups, churches, schools, and businesses.

Photo courtesy of Racine Kenosha Community Action

Applications are now being accepted to apply for a basket. The deadline for submitting applications is December 7. Applications should be submitted online or via phone intake at 262-637-8377. You can apply online by clicking here. Note that poverty guidelines will be used to establish eligible citizens.

Volunteer and Donate: Food & Monetary donations are acceptable, distribution volunteers are currently needed. This event is taking place for both Racine and Kenosha.

Please call RKCAA at (262) 637-8377 and you will be provided with family names to distribute baskets to. Those wishing to donate money can submit a check to “Holiday Food Basket”, c/o Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, Inc., 2113 N. Wisconsin Street, Racine, WI 53402, or click the red “Donate” button on the page here. The button is at the bottom of the page.

4. The Main Project

The Main Project is hosting a food drive and distributing donations to those in need. For information about donating pantry items, click here. If you are in need of food assistance, The Main Project is able to help.

Contact Lieutenant Powell from the Racine Police Department by emailing walter.powell@cityofracine.org for additional help. Contact Deontrae by messaging The Main Project Facebook page here. Check out The Main Project & Cafe on State by clicking here to view their Facebook.

Further Assistance

If you are in need of further assistance throughout the year, please use these resources below.

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!