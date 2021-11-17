A crew of community volunteers on Wednesday unloaded 120 turkeys that will become Thanksgiving meals for dozens of local families next week.

The turkeys soon filled three freezers at the Holy Communion Lutheran Church food pantry, 2000 W. Sixth St. Volunteers also unloaded four pallets of miscellaneous food items delivered by the Racine County Food Bank.





The food will be assembled into packages and distributed to local families at two drive-up distribution sessions prior to Thanksgiving. Each family will receive a turkey and all the fixings (stuffing, potatoes, vegetables, desserts, etc.) to put a traditional Thanksgiving meal on the table.

The Holy Communion food pantry purchased the turkeys with donated funds. Several Racine area churches collected non-perishable items like stuffing mix, packaged gravy, cranberry sauce and canned pumpkin.

To accommodate everyone, Holy Communion food pantry manager Sharon Wilcynski said the pantry’s regular hours will be expanded to 12–3 p.m. this Friday and next Monday (Nov. 22).

To pick up food either day, please enter the church parking lot off Carmel Avenue. Volunteers will load your vehicle for you.

For more information, call (262) 632-8802.