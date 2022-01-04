Wisconsin residents who receive FoodShare benefits will once again see an additional amount of money in January to help during the COVID-19 pandemic. Members will receive a minimum of $95 in additional funds, which is dependent on household size.

The benefits will be added to QUEST cards on Jan. 23, with a letter going out that week to notify members of the additional drop as well as the specific amount allotted to them.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is also checking to make sure that members have received November’s additional COVID-19 relief benefits as well. Members who have not yet received November benefits will get those as early as Jan. 9.

In light of recent FoodShare scams reported by the Racine County Eye, please note that this notice comes directly from DHS. Be aware that DHS will not ever offer cash or additional benefits for tasks such as answering surveys.

FoodShare Benefits

FoodShare members can check their balance on their QUEST cards at any time through the ebtEDGE website, the ebtEDGE mobile app or by calling QUEST Card Service at 877-415-5164.