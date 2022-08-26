It’s game day! Schools across Racine County will be back under the lights tonight. Students are gearing up for another night of high school football.

Are you looking to catch a game, support our schools and watch local talent shine? The following directory can be used to find games happening tonight.

Please note that listed are only Racine County high schools. They may play against schools outside the county or at locations outside of Racine County. Also, please note that details are subject to change.

Racine County High School Football

Burlington High School

View the Demon’s football schedule online.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Waukesha North Waukesha North Stadium Burlington High School

Case High School

View the Eagle’s schedule for details on their football season. Tonight’s game is canceled for the Eagles.

Time Opponent Location N/A N/A N/A Case High School

Catholic Central High School

Catholic Central High school’s schedule can be found online.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Shoreland Lutheran Topper Bowl Catholic Central High School

Horlick High School

Check out Horlick High School’s schedule to find out where you can see the Rebels rally this season.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Badger High School Horlick Athletic Field Horlick High School

Park High School

The Panthers are on the prowl for another season. Find their schedule and see when you can catch a game.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Cudahy High School Pritchard Park Park High School

St. Catherine’s High School

The Angels’ season schedule can be viewed online.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Mosinee High School Lomira High School St. Catherine’s High School



Racine Lutheran High School

Racine Lutheran’s schedule can be viewed online.

Time Opponent Location N/A N/A N/A Racine Lutheran High School



Waterford High School

Find their full schedule online.

Time Opponent Location Varsity: 7 p.m. Joliet (Catholic Academy) Waterford High School – Football Field Waterford High School

