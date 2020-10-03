Advertisements

Somers Shoreland Lutheran let loose a furious storm and St. Francis struggled to find shelter during a 49-14 pounding in Wisconsin high school football on October 2.

Somers Shoreland Lutheran stomped on in front of St. Francis 49-7 to begin the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 42-7 at halftime.

The Pacers drew first blood by forging a 42-7 margin over the Mariners after the first quarter.

