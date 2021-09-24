Racine Unified School District is selling bricks from Franklin School. Community members are welcome to purchase a piece of Racine’s history.

The school was built in the 19th-century using cream city bricks in 1870. Franklin School was remodeled in 1899 and later expanded in 1921. Most recently, this building housed Walden III middle and high school students.

In 2018, Walden III relocated. This past summer, the building was demolished. Racine Unified School District has plans to create a new STEAM school.

Bricks saved from the demolition are now for sale. They are available for purchase on Thursday, September 30 from noon to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Those wishing to purchase bricks can attend the sale. Bricks will be for sale in the parking lot behind Building 2 at Racine Unified’s Administrative Services Campus located at 3109 Mt. Pleasant Street.

Bricks are $25 each.

Additionally, there are a limited number of classroom number tags available. These are available for $10. Proceeds from the sale will go to RUSD’s general fund.

