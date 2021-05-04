Racine County had 91 properties transferred to new owners between April 19th and April 23rd, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

The properties acquired had a cash value of just over $21.8 million. Further, the transfers included the sale of the former Rogan’s Shoes, a nudist campground, and a law office. 

  • The property at 927 Main St., Racine, is home to the Law Office of Laura Walker. Penn Rakauski sold the property to Benjamin and Dawn Murphy of Racine for $170,000.00.
  • The former Rogan’s Shoes at 3520 Rapids Dr., Racine was sold by Zuri Kiatu LLC C/O Sara Investment Real Estate. Further, Welcome Kenosha, LLC purchased the property for $335,000.00.
  • Former nudist campground, Sun Ray Hills, 7148 McHenry St, Burlington, sold to Asphalt Contractors LLC. The owner, Losacco LLC, sold the 165-acre property for $2,500,000.00.

Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold. Check out last week’s property transfers here.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITYREAL ESTATE VALUE
4437 Meadow DrCaledonia$57,500.00
3431 Indian TrailCaledonia$225,000.00
1605 Autumn DrCaledonia$275,500.00
4535 St Clair StCaledonia$289,000.00
631 Hialeah DrCaledonia$303,000.00
4820 Conlaine DrCaledonia$350,000.00
5008 Pinetree Circle Caledonia$360,000.00
4716 Bannoch DrCaledonia$369,900.00
3711 Morris StCaledonia$374,900.00
949 Dorothy CtCity of Burlington$175,000.00
256 N Kandrick AveCity of Burlington$188,000.00
148 S Main StCity of Burlington$190,000.00
125 S Main StCity of Burlington$223,500.00
225 Kendall StCity of Burlington$229,900.00
101 Hillcrest DrCity of Burlington$265,000.00
124 W Highland AveCity of Burlington$275,000.00
1012 Cedar DrCity of Burlington$355,000.00
1818 S Beaumont AveDover$560,000.00
810 S Green Bay RdMt Pleasant$65,000.00
7040 Mariner Dr Unit 106Mt Pleasant$105,000.00
8402 Creek View LaneMt Pleasant$107,000.00
1711 Pratt AveMt Pleasant$116,000.00
4613 Northwestern AveMt Pleasant$133,500.00
5528 Cambridge Ln #5Mt Pleasant$142,000.00
6751 Mariner Dr Unit 8 Mt Pleasant$144,900.00
1236 N Sunnyslope Dr #102Mt Pleasant$160,000.00
703 Ostergaard AveMt Pleasant$210,000.00
1077 Bedford Ct Unit 201Mt Pleasant$227,500.00
1909 Menomonee AveMt Pleasant$230,000.00
8710 Mary DrMt Pleasant$299,900.00
5821 Woodland Hills DrMt Pleasant$689,000.00
1716 Winslow StRacine$2,000.00
809 Forest StRacine$15,000.00
1101 Irving PlaceRacine$28,000.00
908 Jackson StRacine$30,000.00
1941 Racine StRacine$57,500.00
2028 Jay Eye See AveRacine$71,200.00
2033 Cleveland AveRacine$76,000.00
929 Harbridge AveRacine$78,000.00
1443 Melvin AveRacine$82,000.00
2355 Mohr AveRacine$83,000.00
1648 Grange AveRacine$106,000.00
716 Belmont AveRacine$109,000.00
1008 Sheraton DrRacine$110,000.00
1508 Virginia StRacine$117,000.00
2308 Monroe AveRacine$117,400.00
2605 Cottonwood CtRacine$119,000.00
2407 18th StRacine$124,900.00
1832 Holmes AveRacine$130,000.00
1635 Grange AveRacine$133,000.00
3824 Lindermann AveRacine$140,000.00
3209 Pierce BlvdRacine$143,000.00
2302 Blake AveRacine$146,000.00
1219 Illinois StRacine$150,000.00
3123 Hamlin AveRacine$150,000.00
1329 Cleveland AveRacine$155,000.00
2121 Indiana StRacine$160,000.00
410 Island AveRacine$163,000.00
2523 Geneva StRacine$165,000.00
1029 Blaine AveRacine$167,000.00
1504 Roosevelt AveRacine$168,000.00
1628 N Main StRacine$169,900.00
927 Main StRacine$170,000.00
1939 Neptune AveRacine$175,000.00
2347 Carmel AveRacine$180,000.00
2 Virginia StRacine$188,500.00
4946 Regal CtRacine$215,151.00
3520 Rapids DrRacine$335,000.00
1432 Main StRacine$360,000.00
3726 Canada Goose XingRacine$392,000.00
2743 76th StRaymond$335,000.00
29613 Timberlane DrRochester$200,000.00
111 S Teut RdRochester$239,000.00
226 Royal Hill CtRochester$435,000.00
3215 91st StSturtevant$231,000.00
8030 Sage StTown of Burlington$155,000.00
32935 Short StTown of Burlington$211,000.00
3405 S Browns Lake Dr Unit 24Town of Burlington$247,000.00
2911 Knollcrest DrTown of Burlington$360,000.00
7940 Park StTown of Burlington$865,000.00
7148 McHenry StTown of Burlington$2,500,000.00
30428 Beach View LnTown of Waterford$305,000.00
6811 Sandy LnTown of Waterford$445,000.00
4120 67th DrUnion Grove$236,000.00
914 Stone Circle Ct Lot 6Village of Waterford$45,900.00
479 Woodfield CircleVillage of Waterford$285,000.00
410 Trail View XingVillage of Waterford$315,000.00
627 Annecy Park CircleVillage of Waterford$316,000.00
315 Trailview XingVillage of Waterford$332,500.00
150 W Parkfield CtWind Point$310,000.00
17025 2 Mile RdYorkville$333,550.00