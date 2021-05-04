Story sponsored by LeCount Realty Group of Keller Williams Momentum
Racine County had 91 properties transferred to new owners between April 19th and April 23rd, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
The properties acquired had a cash value of just over $21.8 million. Further, the transfers included the sale of the former Rogan’s Shoes, a nudist campground, and a law office.
- The property at 927 Main St., Racine, is home to the Law Office of Laura Walker. Penn Rakauski sold the property to Benjamin and Dawn Murphy of Racine for $170,000.00.
- The former Rogan’s Shoes at 3520 Rapids Dr., Racine was sold by Zuri Kiatu LLC C/O Sara Investment Real Estate. Further, Welcome Kenosha, LLC purchased the property for $335,000.00.
- Former nudist campground, Sun Ray Hills, 7148 McHenry St, Burlington, sold to Asphalt Contractors LLC. The owner, Losacco LLC, sold the 165-acre property for $2,500,000.00.
Check out the map below to learn more about the properties sold. Check out last week’s property transfers here.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|4437 Meadow Dr
|Caledonia
|$57,500.00
|3431 Indian Trail
|Caledonia
|$225,000.00
|1605 Autumn Dr
|Caledonia
|$275,500.00
|4535 St Clair St
|Caledonia
|$289,000.00
|631 Hialeah Dr
|Caledonia
|$303,000.00
|4820 Conlaine Dr
|Caledonia
|$350,000.00
|5008 Pinetree Circle
|Caledonia
|$360,000.00
|4716 Bannoch Dr
|Caledonia
|$369,900.00
|3711 Morris St
|Caledonia
|$374,900.00
|949 Dorothy Ct
|City of Burlington
|$175,000.00
|256 N Kandrick Ave
|City of Burlington
|$188,000.00
|148 S Main St
|City of Burlington
|$190,000.00
|125 S Main St
|City of Burlington
|$223,500.00
|225 Kendall St
|City of Burlington
|$229,900.00
|101 Hillcrest Dr
|City of Burlington
|$265,000.00
|124 W Highland Ave
|City of Burlington
|$275,000.00
|1012 Cedar Dr
|City of Burlington
|$355,000.00
|1818 S Beaumont Ave
|Dover
|$560,000.00
|810 S Green Bay Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$65,000.00
|7040 Mariner Dr Unit 106
|Mt Pleasant
|$105,000.00
|8402 Creek View Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$107,000.00
|1711 Pratt Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$116,000.00
|4613 Northwestern Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$133,500.00
|5528 Cambridge Ln #5
|Mt Pleasant
|$142,000.00
|6751 Mariner Dr Unit 8
|Mt Pleasant
|$144,900.00
|1236 N Sunnyslope Dr #102
|Mt Pleasant
|$160,000.00
|703 Ostergaard Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$210,000.00
|1077 Bedford Ct Unit 201
|Mt Pleasant
|$227,500.00
|1909 Menomonee Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$230,000.00
|8710 Mary Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$299,900.00
|5821 Woodland Hills Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$689,000.00
|1716 Winslow St
|Racine
|$2,000.00
|809 Forest St
|Racine
|$15,000.00
|1101 Irving Place
|Racine
|$28,000.00
|908 Jackson St
|Racine
|$30,000.00
|1941 Racine St
|Racine
|$57,500.00
|2028 Jay Eye See Ave
|Racine
|$71,200.00
|2033 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$76,000.00
|929 Harbridge Ave
|Racine
|$78,000.00
|1443 Melvin Ave
|Racine
|$82,000.00
|2355 Mohr Ave
|Racine
|$83,000.00
|1648 Grange Ave
|Racine
|$106,000.00
|716 Belmont Ave
|Racine
|$109,000.00
|1008 Sheraton Dr
|Racine
|$110,000.00
|1508 Virginia St
|Racine
|$117,000.00
|2308 Monroe Ave
|Racine
|$117,400.00
|2605 Cottonwood Ct
|Racine
|$119,000.00
|2407 18th St
|Racine
|$124,900.00
|1832 Holmes Ave
|Racine
|$130,000.00
|1635 Grange Ave
|Racine
|$133,000.00
|3824 Lindermann Ave
|Racine
|$140,000.00
|3209 Pierce Blvd
|Racine
|$143,000.00
|2302 Blake Ave
|Racine
|$146,000.00
|1219 Illinois St
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|3123 Hamlin Ave
|Racine
|$150,000.00
|1329 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$155,000.00
|2121 Indiana St
|Racine
|$160,000.00
|410 Island Ave
|Racine
|$163,000.00
|2523 Geneva St
|Racine
|$165,000.00
|1029 Blaine Ave
|Racine
|$167,000.00
|1504 Roosevelt Ave
|Racine
|$168,000.00
|1628 N Main St
|Racine
|$169,900.00
|927 Main St
|Racine
|$170,000.00
|1939 Neptune Ave
|Racine
|$175,000.00
|2347 Carmel Ave
|Racine
|$180,000.00
|2 Virginia St
|Racine
|$188,500.00
|4946 Regal Ct
|Racine
|$215,151.00
|3520 Rapids Dr
|Racine
|$335,000.00
|1432 Main St
|Racine
|$360,000.00
|3726 Canada Goose Xing
|Racine
|$392,000.00
|2743 76th St
|Raymond
|$335,000.00
|29613 Timberlane Dr
|Rochester
|$200,000.00
|111 S Teut Rd
|Rochester
|$239,000.00
|226 Royal Hill Ct
|Rochester
|$435,000.00
|3215 91st St
|Sturtevant
|$231,000.00
|8030 Sage St
|Town of Burlington
|$155,000.00
|32935 Short St
|Town of Burlington
|$211,000.00
|3405 S Browns Lake Dr Unit 24
|Town of Burlington
|$247,000.00
|2911 Knollcrest Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$360,000.00
|7940 Park St
|Town of Burlington
|$865,000.00
|7148 McHenry St
|Town of Burlington
|$2,500,000.00
|30428 Beach View Ln
|Town of Waterford
|$305,000.00
|6811 Sandy Ln
|Town of Waterford
|$445,000.00
|4120 67th Dr
|Union Grove
|$236,000.00
|914 Stone Circle Ct Lot 6
|Village of Waterford
|$45,900.00
|479 Woodfield Circle
|Village of Waterford
|$285,000.00
|410 Trail View Xing
|Village of Waterford
|$315,000.00
|627 Annecy Park Circle
|Village of Waterford
|$316,000.00
|315 Trailview Xing
|Village of Waterford
|$332,500.00
|150 W Parkfield Ct
|Wind Point
|$310,000.00
|17025 2 Mile Rd
|Yorkville
|$333,550.00