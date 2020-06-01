Four Gateway Technical College apprentice students were awarded $1,500 Ascendium Education Group Tools of the Trade scholarships to help them cover out-of-pocket expenses such as tuition, tools, and clothing so that they are able to complete their training.

The Gateway apprentices are part of a statewide effort by Ascendium to award scholarships to construction and industrial trade apprentices attending Wisconsin Technical College System colleges.

“During the application process, each of these students explained how they’d utilize the funds to move their training forward and ultimately support their professional roles. I’m looking forward to their success here at Gateway and beyond,” said Steve McNaughton, Gateway Technical College dean of Business and Workforce Solutions.

Gateway apprentices awarded the scholarships are:

Anajee Carson (Milwaukee), HVAC

Kelly Cooper (Salem), Electrician

Collin Ewing (Racine), Machinist

Robert Fulmer (Kenosha), Electrician

Recipients use their scholarship funds to buy tools, clothing, and equipment needed for their trades. Easing their financial burden helps more apprentices stay on the path to a rewarding career. In fact, since the program started, 95 percent of Tools of the Trade scholarship recipients have either completed or continued their apprenticeships the following semester.

Since the program was launched, 30 Gateway apprentices have received Tools of the Trade scholarships.

Ascendium has supported Wisconsin apprentices with financial need since 2013 when the Tools of the Trade Apprentice Scholarship program was launched. Including this spring’s 200 recipients, Ascendium has awarded nearly $1.5 million in scholarships through the program.

“Our scholarships help learners overcome financial barriers so they can focus on successfully completing their apprenticeship and advancing to an in-demand trade career,” said Ascendium’s Vice President of Education Philanthropy Amy Kerwin. “We’re proud to help Wisconsin’s hardworking apprentices build brighter futures.”

For more information on Gateway apprenticeships, please contact Nicci Pagan at (262) 564-2954. Questions about Ascendium’s education philanthropy can be directed to Jennifer Smith, senior communications specialist, jsmith@ascendiumeducation.org, or (608) 733-2519.