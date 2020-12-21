MOUNT PLEASANT – Four Milwaukee teens were in custody Monday after a Saturday morning robbery of the Best Buy store, 2710 S. Green Bay Road.

Police arrested Shakyra Edwards, 18; Ariel Ward, 17; Deshaun Blue, 18; and Jamarrious Martin, 18. All were being held in the Racine County Jail.

According to a Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) news release, the two females (Edwards and Ward) entered the Best Buy about 10:15 a.m. Saturday where they stole merchandise and then activated and threatened people in the store with an electronic stun gun. The pair ran to a waiting vehicle in the parking lot which fled eastbound colliding with a vehicle that was traveling through the parking lot.

The suspects’ vehicle then headed south on Green Bay Road (Highway 31) where a Sturtevant Police Department squad located it and began a pursuit. The vehicle continued to Highway KR and then west to South Sylvania Avenue where it turned into a driveway and across nearby back yards before coming to a rest in the 3500 block of South Sylvania. The four suspects fled on foot but were soon located and apprehended.

Each of the four suspects were arrested for Robbery-By Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Electronic Weapon, Knowingly Flee an Officer, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Hit and Run and Obstructing an Officer.

The MPPD reported that the four individuals are suspects in similar incidents.

The incident remains under investigation. The MPPD asks anyone with information to call 262-884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at 262-9330 or email through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com

Agencies assisting the MPPD in Saturday’s incident were the Sturtevant Police Department, Racine County Sheriff Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and the Yorkville Fire Department.

