MOUNT PLEASANT — Foxconn Technology Group (Foxconn) and its construction manager, Mortenson, announced the structural steel completion of its 100-foot-tall High-Performance Computing Data Center (HPCDC) Globe. The structure is located within the area one phase one of Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. It can be seen from Highway H in Mount Pleasant.

Foxconn Technology Group and Mortenson stated in a news release that 642 pieces of glass would be installed in the new structure through the end of 2020.

The state-of-the-art HPCDC Globe will be home to the WVSTP’s Network Operations Center (NOC). Within the NOC, Foxconn employees will control the computing power that supports the unique ecosystem of Foxconn technologies such as Industrial 5G networks, cloud computing, and industrial artificial intelligence.

The agreement between the Taiwanese-based electronics manufacturer and the state — negotiated in 2017 under former Governor Scott Walker — was predicated on it constructing a $5.570 billion project over a seven-year period. To date, Foxconn has invested approximately $750 million in Wisconsin. This includes capital expenditures, salaries, and other expenses.

