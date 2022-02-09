As the regular season finishes, head coach Rob Hibben is pleased where his Franklin girls basketball team is heading into the final week of the season. He has players stepping into their roles and it has shown in their games.

“We have had some glimpses in the season where we didn’t play to our capability. We have learned from them, which is a huge thing,” Hibben said. “As we are going through this and getting ready for regionals, it is going to help us by stepping up incrementally and positively both in practices and in games.”

Natalie Meaux currently leads the Sabers in scoring as she averages 17 points per game, while Taylor Wojcinski averages 10 points per game. Meaux has nine games of around 20 or more points this season.

“Wojcinski has a great midrange shot and is a tremendous rebounder and can handle the basketball,” Hibben said. “Meaux is a great three pointer shooter and passer as she can find people open.”

Sophomore Lauren Capstran is another key piece in the Franklin offense as she averages around nine points per contest. Vanessa Ahmad also averages around eight points per game for the Sabers.

“Capstran is just someone that does everything for you,” Hibben said. “Ahmad is a tremendous rebounder and pushes everyone.”

Franklin’s rival Oak Creek currently leads the conference with an undefeated conference record, while the Sabers are 10-2 in league play. Franklin and Oak Creek currently both sit with 15-6 records on the season with Kenosha Bradford right behind at 15-7.

The Sabers have two conference games left in the regular season against Tremper on Feb. 11 at home and Racine Case at home on Feb. 17. In the middle of the rest of the schedule is Brookfield East, who currently owns an 18-3 record, as Franklin faces them on the road on Feb. 16.

“That will be a good measuring point for us,” Hibbon said. “They are ranked and a phenomenal team that is well coached, and we had a good win last year against them.”