Franklin found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Kenosha Bradford 24-21 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup.

Franklin put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Kenosha Bradford 14-7 in the last stanza.

The Red Devils moved ahead of the Sabers 14-10 to start the fourth quarter.

The Sabers’ offense jumped to a 10-7 lead over the Red Devils at halftime.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

