Taylor Wojcinski (5), Morgan Smith (20), Taylor Truong (4) Nevaeh Thomas (22) shooting, Vanessa Ahmad (30) and Taylor Truong( 4) facing Julie Danes (1) Taylor Wojcinsk (5) layup Haley Christiansen (10) shooting, Te’tisha Brown (32), Julie Danes (1), Taylor Wojcinski (5) Natalie Meaux (10) Julie Danes(1) guarded by Haley Christiansen(10), Iyanna Green(21), Syderah Farmer(23), Lauren Capstran(21) Credit: Rob Kight Nevaeh Thomas (22), Lauren Capstran( 21) layup, Taylor Wojcinski(5), Syderah Farmer (23) Madilynn Grulkowski (33) passing, Iyanna Green (21) Nevaeh Thomas (22) dribbling, Natalie Meaux (10) Credit: Photos by Rob Kight Amiya Boyland( 11) guarding Nevaeh Thomas (22)

Riding a wave of production, Franklin dunked Kenosha Bradford 63-51 for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on February 4.

Franklin’s offense moved to a 63-51 lead over Kenosha Bradford at the intermission.

The Sabers opened with a 42-28 advantage over the Red Devils through the first half.

