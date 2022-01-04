SOMERS – The driver killed in a single-vehicle crash here early Saturday (New Year’s Day) has been identified by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department as Ryan R. Fandry, 26, of Franksville.

According to a news release, Fandry’s 2004 Chevy Impala was southbound “at a high rate of speed” in the 400 block of Sheridan Road (Highway 38) shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday when it crossed into the northbound lanes, rolled onto its roof and came to rest on the driver’s side after striking a utility pole.

Fandry was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. Sheriff’s Department detectives reported that he was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

A passenger in the front seat, identified only as a 40-year-old Kenosha man, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.

