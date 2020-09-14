RAYMOND – A 59-year-old Franksville man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in the Village of Raymond.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of 60th Street about 5 a.m. Saturday after a paper carrier reported seeing an SUV off the roadway against a tree. Deputies found the man deceased inside the vehicle.

Deputies reported the vehicle appeared to have been southbound on 60th Stree when it crossed the centerline, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

According to a news release, failure to wear a seatbelt and speed appeared to be factored into the fatal accident.

The driver’s name has not been released.