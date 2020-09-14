RAYMOND – A 59-year-old Franksville man was killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in the Village of Raymond.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of 60th Street about 5 a.m. Saturday after a paper carrier reported seeing an SUV off the roadway against a tree. Deputies found the man deceased inside the vehicle. 

Deputies reported the vehicle appeared to have been southbound on 60th Stree when it crossed the centerline, left the roadway, and struck a tree.

According to a news release, failure to wear a seatbelt and speed appeared to be factored into the fatal accident.

The driver’s name has not been released.

Paul Holley is retired from careers in journalism, public relations and marketing but not from life. These days, he pretty much writes about what he feels like writing. You may contact him directly at:...

Leave a comment