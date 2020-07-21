Frappuccinos topped with whipped cream taste irresistible. Drinking sugary sweet tea can be addictive. Carb-loaded snacks pair perfectly with those drinks. However, these options don’t fuel the body.

For instance, finding alternative food options that taste good and are good for the body are key. Unlock that door at Franksville Nutrition, 10615 Northwestern Avenue.

A fun and positive business like this is the perfect spot for all your nutritional needs.

“Our primary focus is to make the world a happier and healthier place by bringing nutritious options to the community in a fun, uplifting space,” says Amanda Lopez, the owner.

Fun for the Family

Newly opened and now offering energizing teas, filling snacks, and nutritious shakes for the whole family.

Moms can fuel up, while children can enjoy playing in the designated kids’ area. Worry no more, by the end of July, a kids’ menu will be available. In the near future, they plan to add nutrition classes, fitness groups, and more.

If you are busy and on the go, you can order from Frankville Nutrition by downloading the Engage app. Use the code Z83BFG to gain access. Stop by the shop from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, visit from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. to end your weekend on a good note.

Boost your immune system, intake antioxidants, and come for good company. Can’t tolerate dairy or gluten? They have options for you. Whether you’re new to Franksville or looking to jump-start your fitness journey, make room for Franksville Nutrition in your life.

If you have questions reach out to Amanda Lopez at saborasaludable@gmail.com, give her a buzz at 414-640-0469 and or follow their Facebook page here.

