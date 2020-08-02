CALEDONIA, WI – A 47-year-old Franksville woman was killed in an early-morning crash between a semi-truck and a car on Saturday on Golf Road at the East Frontage Road.

Kristin Halverson, who drove the car, died at the scene following the crash, according to a press release by the Caledonia Police Department.

Randall Schaefer, 63, of Burlington, was driving a semi northbound on East Frontage Road when Halverson, who was driving westbound on Golf Road, stopped at a stop sign. She then pulled out in front of the semi, which had the right of way when it struck the driver’s side.

Officers did not cite Schaefer in the crash that killed the Franksville woman.

Keep up-to-date on COVID-19