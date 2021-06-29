MILWAUKEE — On Thursday, July 1, admission to Nelson Mandela: The Official Exhibition will be free to all Milwaukee Public Museum visitors as part of the ongoing Kohl’s “Thank You Thursday” program.

Nelson Mandela: The Official Exhibition, is a new, global-touring exhibition that takes visitors on a personal journey through the life of the world’s most iconic freedom-fighter and political leader. Designed to educate, entertain, and inspire, this immersive and interactive exhibition features previously unseen film, photos, and the display of more than 150 historical artifacts and personal effects on loan from the Mandela family, museums, and archives worldwide. The Milwaukee Public Museum and America’s Black Holocaust Museum have partnered to bring this exhibit to Milwaukee, and it will be on display at MPM for a limited engagement until August 1, 2021.

Although admission to MPM and to Nelson Mandela: The Official Exhibition will be free on Thursday, visitors must reserve a time slot for their visit. Reservations can be made online at www.mpm.edu or by calling 414-278-2728. Due to limited visitor capacity each hour, tickets cannot be guaranteed and are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Other COVID-19 procedures, such as, but not limited to, social distancing, one-way paths through exhibits, and mandatory masks, will also apply.