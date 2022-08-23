As Racine Unified School District students gear up for the school year, they are encouraged to engage with the tools to help them succeed, like a free bus tracking app that is now available for the district.

RUSD is encouraging students, parents and guardians to download the FirstView® app. The app is designed to help manage bus transportation. It is free of charge and available for those with smartphones.

The bus tracking app works to provide up-to-the-minute bus information, streamlining the time before and after school. Never miss the bus, alerts, or information from the district and bus company through this innovative tool.

Getting the bus tracking app

What’s included?

After setting up the app, you’ll have access to a variety of resources including estimated bus arrival time, opt-in district messaging regarding delays or issues, customizable alerts for when the bus is a chosen distance or number of minutes away, secure password protection, and built-in customer support.

