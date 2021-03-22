If you’re planning to get the COVID-19 vaccine or have just gotten the vaccine, you’re eligible for a free ride on a Racine city bus.

Officials say people on their way to vaccinations, or those returning to home or work from a vaccination appointment, can ride free on the city’s RYDE Transit System, according to a press release issued Monday.

Riders should tell the bus driver they’re either on the way to a vaccination appointment or returning from an appointment.

The goal is to increase access to vaccination sites, said Mayor Cory Mason, in the release.

“Offering free city bus rides to anyone looking to get vaccinated will help remove transportation barriers,” he said.

The bus system runs most days between approximately 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Further, select routes run as late as 10 p.m.

A full list of routes and schedules is available online at https://cityofracine.org/RydeRacine/Routes/

Precautions against spreading the coronavirus remain in place during the pandemic. The maximum number of passengers allowed on each bus is 15. Also, small children are exempt from the ridership limits.

