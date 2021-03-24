What started as a Thanksgiving tradition has now branched out to another holiday. “Dan and Ray Rendering Thanks” will be hosting their very first community Easter meal giveaway on April 3, 2021.

Dan Johnson and Ray Stibeck joined forced 11 years ago to serve the Racine area with a free Thanksgiving meal as a way to give back. Challenges due to COVID-19 did not bring the event to a halt, but even boosted the organization to bring another event to the Racine community.

Generous donations from local businesses and residents make providing easier. Route 20 Bar and Grill, CJW, O&H Bakery, Racine County Food Bank, Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, and Danny’s Meat Market partner together to make these events possible.

Easter Meal Giveaway

On April 3, 2021 visit Racine Civic Centre, 5 5th Street, to receive a free take-home meal kit. There will be 1,000 boxes to giveaway. These meals will not be served hot but will include ham, canned vegetables, rolls, dessert, and a case of water. Due to the current health circumstances, meals will need to be cooked at home. It is estimated that each meal can feed a family of 4.

Distribution will happen from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until the meals have run out. Anyone is welcome to attend the drive-thru event.

Community Effort

In a statement released by “Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks” and “Route 20 Cares”, they comment that “the generosity of our community is second to none.” While the past year because of COVID-19 has brought difficulties, Racine rallied together to take care of each other.

For more information about “Dan and Ray’s Rendering Thanks” events, follow their Facebook page here. Updates about the Easter meal giveaway event can be found by clicking here too.

For more information reach out to Danny’s Meat Market or Route 20 Bar and Grill.

Additional Easter Activities

