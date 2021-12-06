Belle City Brassworks is ready to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season and has two opportunities for concertgoers’ enjoyment.

The concerts are Wednesday, Dec. 15, and Wednesday, Dec. 22. Both will begin at 7:30 p.m. Both concerts are free of charge, however, there will be an opportunity to support this cherished group by way of a free-will offering during intermission.

The Dec. 15 concert will be held at:

Living Faith Church

2915 Wright Ave.

Racine, WI 53405

The Dec. 22 concert will be held at:

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

2201 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

About Belle City Brassworks

Known as “Racine’s favorite brass band” since 1988, the Belle City Brassworks is composed of 30 accomplished brass musicians and led by Director Doug Johnson. Their mission is “to provide a meaningful outlet for brass musicians throughout southeastern Wisconsin.” Including internationally famous guest artists in their concerts has been a special highlight of their performances since 1995.

